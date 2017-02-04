Young mother dies after slamming into utility pole

A young mother is now dead after she collided into a utility pole at Sea Well turn, Corentyne, earlier this morning.
According to reports, 28-year-old Shabana Ali of Corentyne was an employee of GBTI, Port Mourant branch and was heading to Georgetown for training, when she lost control of her motor vehicle, PNN198 and slammed into a pole, killing her on the spot.
The accident reportedly occurred around 09:30hrs.
Ali leaves to mourn her 4-year-old daughter, husband, and other friends and family. (Ramona Luthi)