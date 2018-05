SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s health ministry says 1,257 cases of yellow fever have been registered in Latin America’s biggest country between July 1, 2017 and May 2, 2018. Of those, 394 have died.

The data was released on Friday.

In its previous report, the Health Ministry said 1,157 cases of the mosquito-borne disease and 342 deaths had been confirmed through April 17.

The ministry said it plans to vaccinate nearly 80 million people against yellow fever by April 2019.