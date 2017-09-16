World’s oldest person, Jamaica’s Aunt V is dead

(KINGSTON, Jamaica Observer) — Jamaican Violet Mosse Brown, the world’s oldest person died today.

Moss Brown, who is affectionately called Aunt V, reportedly died at the Fairview Medical Centre in Montego Bay, St James about 2:30 pm.

She was 117 years old, being born on March 10, 1900.

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, a short while ago tweeted his condolences.

Mosse Brown became the world’s oldest human on April 15 after the passing of Italian Emma Morano, who was born on November 29, 1899.