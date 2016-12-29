World’s highest bridge opens to traffic in China

(CCTV) Guizhou province in southwest China is already home to seven of the 10 highest bridges in the country. And the Beipanjiang Bidge, now the world’s highest, has just opened to traffic.

Clearly with a good head for heights, CCTV’s Liu Yang visited this latest example of how Chinese engineering now ranks among the best in the world.

Another architectural marvel to add to the country which already has more than its fair share of construction wonders. Situated in rugged mountains and gorges, the 1,341-meter-long structure, soars 565 meters above the Baipanjiang Valley.

Equivalent to a 200-storey building, Beipanjiang has just overtaken the Sidu River Bridge in Hubei province to become the world’s highest.

China has completed many noteworthy feats of engineering in recent years. Now another milestone has been passed in the field of bridge construction. Walking on the bridge above the gorge, one appreciates what cutting-edge technology has made possible.The bridge connects the mountainous provinces of Guizhou and Yunnan. It’s expected to shorten the travel time between the two places to an hour and a half from five hours in the past.

The bridge, which spans the Beipanjiang Valley, is part of an extensive highway linking Hangzhou City in eastern China’s Zhejiang province to Ruili City in southwestern Yunnan province. Construction of the massive suspension bridge began in 2013, at a cost of around 1 billion yuan or 143 million US dollars.