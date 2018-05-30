World XI skipper ruled out of Windies charity match with broken finger

England ODI captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of Thursday’s Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge with a fractured finger.

Morgan was due to lead a World XI against West Indies in match that will raise funds to restore cricket grounds in the Caribbean following hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

But the 31-year-old will now sit out the contest after picking up the injury during Middlesex’s game against Somerset on Sunday, with Shahid Afridi his replacement as skipper.

“It is not a bad crack but it is bad enough to keep him out of tomorrow’s Middlesex game and the World XI game,” said stand-in director of England cricket Andy Flower.

“It is not a huge concern, it is one we can hopefully manage past in about a week.”

England’s Sam Billings will take Morgan’s place in the squad, while Sam Curran and Tymal Mills have also been drafted in. (SportsMax)