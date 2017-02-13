World Bank appoints new Country Director for the Caribbean

Tahseen Sayed Khan is the new Country Director for Caribbean countries.

She will be responsible for maintaining a solid partnership with the countries to address their development and financial challenges.

“It is an honour for me to be working in the Caribbean,” she said.

“I look forward to deepening our engagement with governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector, to boost inclusive growth and reduce poverty in the Caribbean.”

Khan, a Pakistani national, was previously Country Manager for Albania in the Europe and Central Asia region.

She joined the Bank in 1997 as a social sector specialist in South Asia and has since held various positions, including as Lead Education Specialist, Operations Adviser, and Country Manager for Nepal.

Khan has a deep knowledge of country programmes and a track record of strong delivery and innovation, the World Bank said.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Law and Diplomacy specialising in Development Studies from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. (Caribbean360.com)