Works on CJIA’s new terminal building moving apace – CJIA

0
2

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s (CJIA) new terminal building is expected to be completed by mid-year as the foundation works are moving apace.

An artistic impression of the completed project

The new building is being constructed in close vicinity to the existing terminal building. Further, the runway extension is 56% percent completed. Deadline for the US$150M project is December 31, 2017, the CJIA said.

According to the CJIA, upon completion the runway would be extended from 2270m to 3360m to accommodate aircraft up to B747-400; aircraft would navigate on Turning Pads at the runway ends instead of using a parallel taxiway; a new remote apron would be constructed to accommodate aircraft up to B747-400; two boarding bridges would be installed and major renovations to the existing terminal building, which would transformed into the Departures Building.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...