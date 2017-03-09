Works on CJIA’s new terminal building moving apace – CJIA

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s (CJIA) new terminal building is expected to be completed by mid-year as the foundation works are moving apace.

The new building is being constructed in close vicinity to the existing terminal building. Further, the runway extension is 56% percent completed. Deadline for the US$150M project is December 31, 2017, the CJIA said.

According to the CJIA, upon completion the runway would be extended from 2270m to 3360m to accommodate aircraft up to B747-400; aircraft would navigate on Turning Pads at the runway ends instead of using a parallel taxiway; a new remote apron would be constructed to accommodate aircraft up to B747-400; two boarding bridges would be installed and major renovations to the existing terminal building, which would transformed into the Departures Building.