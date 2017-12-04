Woman’s body pulled from trench – at Number 4 Village, Berbice

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body which was pulled from a trench located in Number 4 Village, Berbice on Monday morning.

The dead woman has been identified as Marisa Fraser, 22, of Number 4 Village, Berbice.

According to the police, after the body was pulled to shore, it was discovered that the woman was reportedly stabbed to death. Further, the lifeless body was only partially clothed.

iNews was told that investigators have no reports of the young woman being missing. However, checks are still on-going. Fraser’s body was reportedly found a short distance away from her home.