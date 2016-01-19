Woman who delivered ‘dead baby’ sues GPHC for $20M – Doctor at Suddie Hospital also sued in separate lawsuit

An angry and distraught 34-year-old woman has filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for negligence, among other things, following the ‘stillbirth’ delivery of her child at the hospital’s Maternity Ward in November last year.

Sumarie Balwant, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara has filed a $20M lawsuit against GPHC, in which the woman is claiming negligence as a result of the acts and/or omissions of the hospital’s staffers, noting that this led to her delivering a dead baby. Balwant is also suing for personal injuries, pain and suffering

Balwant’s claims against GPHC, as stated in the lawsuit, are as follows:

(i) damages in excess of ten million dollars ($10,000,000) for negligence as a result of the acts and/or omissions of servants and/or agents of the Defendant (GPHC) which occurred between the 16th and 18th of November, 2015, at the Maternity Ward at Public Hospital Georgetown, and which caused or contributed to the Plaintiff (Balwant) to deliver a baby which was dead when delivered;

(ii) damages in excess of ten million dollars ($10,000,000) for personal injuries, pain and suffering of and to the Plaintiff occasioned by the negligence of the servants and/or agents of the Defendant which occurred between the 16th and 18th of November, 2015, at the Maternity Ward at Public Hospital Georgetown;

(iii) exemplary damages;

(iv) interest under the Law Reform (Miscellaneous) Act;

(v) costs;

(vi) such further or other Order(s) as the Court may deem just and proper.

The GPHC has 10 days in which to respond to the lawsuit filed by Balwant’s legal representative, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

Meanwhile, in a separate lawsuit, a doctor at the Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast is being sued for multiple injuries to a young mother and her baby.

Parbattie Ramdat, in her capacity as the mother and next friend of Arveer Ashok, has sued Dr. Mirtha Johnson, as well as the Attorney General of Guyana Mr Basil Williams.

Ramdat, in her lawsuit, stated that on October 26, 2015 at the Suddie Hospital, Dr. Johnson was the doctor who supervised the delivery of Ashok.

The Attorney General and Dr. Johnson are being sued jointly and severally for damages in excess of G$10 million for negligence as a result of the acts and/or omissions of servants and/or agents that resulted in the child suffering multiple, physical and other injuries before, during and after delivery.

They are being sued for another $10 million for personal injuries, pain and suffering of Amarnauth, minor child, occasioned by the negligence of the servants and/or agents.

Ramdat is also represented by a battery of lawyers led by Anil Nandlall.