Woman wanted in connection with cocaine laced hammocks turns self over to CANU

Tiffini Collison of Lot F 21 Samaan Street, Guyhoc Park Georgetown, who was wanted in connection with the posting of cocaine laced hammocks to the USA, has surrendered to the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The drug enforcement body issued a wanted bulletin for the mother of one on Monday and on Tuesday evening she turned up at CANU in the company of her lawyer.

It was reported that the 26-year-old used an international Courier Service to ship the hammocks sometime last week.

However, on Thursday last, the package was intercepted by ranks of the drug enforcement unit at the Eugene F Correia International Airport while checking outgoing cargo to the US.

Attempts to contact the woman proved futile until she showed up at the CANU Headquarters on Tuesday.

Investigations are on-going.

In the past there have been attempts to smuggle cocaine out of Guyana in the most creative and innovative ways.

Some attempted to do so in fish, achar, fish feed, milk powder, wigs, alcohol and in pastries among others, which has resulted in several persons being charged and either remanded to prison or sentenced and fined.

Following the interceptions, the drug enforcement units have boosted their surveillance at Guyana’s main port of entries including, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Eugene F Corriea International Airport and the Wharfs.

With the measures in place, the cocaine mules are finding more creative ways of shipping the illegal drug out of Guyana- a country which has been categorised as a major transshipment point.