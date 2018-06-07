Woman trailed from bank, robbed of under $1M

A woman was on Wednesday morning robbed of approximately $900,000 dollars, along with other valuables, in a popular city café after she was reportedly trailed from a city bank.

Police in A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) are currently investigating the robbery.

According to reports received, as soon as the woman entered the business premises, a young man reportedly followed closely behind and snatched her handbag.

The suspect immediately walked out of the café and escaped with his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle.

When contacted, employees at the establishment refused to divulge any information on the incident. Nevertheless, the matter was reported to the Police and an investigation has been launched.

