Woman robbed while headed to Cancer Walk

A woman who was on her way to a cancer walk early this morning was attacked by a lone bandit and robbed of her valuables.

According to reports, the woman, Maria Hardat who was in the company of a friend, had just exited a taxi on Waterloo Street at around 06:00hrs.

While proceeding along Middle Street, a lone man rode up on a motorcycle and stopped them.

Hardat attempted to run but was cornered by the man who dismounted his cycle, approached her and grabbed her purse containing her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He then hopped back onto his motorcycle and made good his escape. The matter was reported to the Police who are now investigating.