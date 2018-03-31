Woman murdered by ex at Westminster- Police

A 39-year-old minibus driver is currently in police custody assisting with the murder of his ex, which he is accused of committing.

The woman identified only as Rosmaray, in her 20’s, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara died around 23:00hrs on Friday March 30, 2018, at Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

According to information from the police, their investigations revealed that the now dead woman and the minibus driver had a relationship which ended sometime ago.

Around 22:30hrs she reportedly went to the suspect’s home at Westminster, in the company of a female, and a heated argument ensued allegedly resulting in a scuffle between Rosmaray and her ex.

According to the police, the minibus driver subsequently left the deceased lying motionless and went to make a report at the Police Station.

Rosmaray was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.