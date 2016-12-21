Woman jailed 3 years for trafficking cannabis

Angela Vigilance, 44 of 51 Evans Street, Charlestown, Georgetown was earlier today sentenced to spend this Christmas and two others in prison after she received a three year sentence by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.



Her charge stated that on August 6 2016 at Evens Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, she was found to be in possession of 120 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

On the day of the incident, the defendant was seen by Police, who were at the time carrying out a raid, throwing a black plastic bag out of her window.

The bag, which was retrieved, contained a number of empty ziploc plastics along with the cannabis.

Magistrate Leron told her that the evidence against her was enough for her to be found guilty of the offense.

She was also fined $180,000.