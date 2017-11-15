Woman gun-butted, robbed by motorcycle bandits in Campbellville

A 30-year-old mother was on Tuesday robbed of approximately $200,000 in cash, along with jewelry and important documents when she was pounced on by CG motorcycle bandits in the vicinity of Enachu Street, in Campbellville, Georgetown.

INews understands that the woman had just taken her son to a school nearby and was walking on the road when a motorcycle rode up a short distance away from her with two men.

The rider of the cycle reportedly whipped out a handgun walked towards the woman and gun-butted her to the head before grabbing her red hand bag.

He then re-joined his accomplice who was watching, and fled in the direction of Bel Air, Georgetown.

Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched and that they are reviewing CCTV footage around the area to assist officers in nabbing the culprits.

So far no one has been arrested.