Woman charged with attempted murder of Cop

Maryann Daby was on Tuesday charged with attempting to murder a Police Constable when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Maryann Daby, 25, of D’Aguiar Park, Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was also slapped with two gun possession charges.

She was not allowed to plead to the first charge read to her by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman which alleged that she on May 13, 2018 at Albert Street and Thomas Land, Georgetown, attempted to murder Police Constable, Christopher Kissoon.

However, Daby denied having a .32 pistol along with five live .32 ammunition in her possession while being unlicenced for same.

The Court heard from Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore that the accused was seen firing shots in the air while partying at a racing club when she was approached by Kissoon and commanded to stop.

It is alleged that the woman took the said pistol pointed it to the Officer’s head and pulled the trigger. However, the gun allegedly jammed and as such did not discharge.

Attorney for Daby in his bail application posited that his client was unlawfully detained by ranks as there is no evidence to support the claims of the Virtual Complainant (VC).

He argued that no spent shells were acquired by the Police to date which shows that they would be unable to prove that a gun was indeed discharged.

Addressing the possession charges, Mark Waldron noted that his client is licenced, however the said licence expired and Daby is still within the grace period to have same renewed.

Waldron questioned why no efforts were made to solicit the Department of Public Prosecution’s (DPPs) advice in the matter.

Magistrate Latchman after listening to the information put forward remanded the defendant to prison to reappear on May 23, 2018.