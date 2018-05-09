Woman accused of torching White Castle Fish shop gets bail

The 30-year-old woman who allegedly set fire to the White Castle Fish Shop on Hadfield Street almost one month ago was on Wednesday morning granted bail in the sum of $250,000 when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Alexio Keizer, a Manager, of Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

It is alleged that on April 14, 2018, the accused set fire to a building located at John and Hadfield Street, Georgetown- contrary to section 141 of the Criminal law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01- which belonged to Krishnandra Beharry, a pensioner, of Camp Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown. The building housed the White Castle Fish Shop and was valued at $8,385,500,000.

The second charge alleged that on the same date, at the same location, as a result of the fire, she destroyed a quantity of appliances valued at $410,540,000 which belonged to her reputed husband, and businessman, Jermaine Langevine.

The case was adjourned to May 30, 2018.

It was reported that at about 01:30hrs on April 14, Keizer allegedly set fire to the business establishment as an act of revenge.

The accused and Langevine reportedly had a disagreement over the businessman’s whereabouts since he was not answering his cellular phone.

“She couldn’t find me so she call me and I’m not answering the phone and I don’t know if she sick in the head or what but she think this was the best thing to do,” Langevine had said.

Langevine claimed that his common-law wife then asked the employees to purchase gasoline for her.

“She ask the workers to buy gasoline for her, they refused; she went and buy it she self, workers saw her with it. She went in the office and lock up and I don’t know, like she light it inside the office,” he said.

The fire quickly spread throughout the bottom flat of the building, engulfing everything in its path, and according to the distraught businessman, when he arrived on the scene at about 04:00hrs, the inside of the lower flat was already destroyed.

The accused was taken into police custody shortly after. (Ramona Luthi)