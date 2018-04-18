Woman accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana in Prison remanded

The 37-year-old woman who reportedly attempted to smuggle marijuana into the Camp Street Prison earlier this week was on Wednesday morning denied bail and remanded when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Nicola Clarke of Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to her by Magistrate Fabio Azore.

It was alleged that on April 17, 2017, at the Georgetown Prison, the accused had in her possession 325 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Clarke is expected to re-appear in court on May 30, 2018.

On the day in question, Clarke allegedly attempted to smuggle the illegal item for her reputed husband – who is presently on remand for murder- by attempting to hide the substance in boxes of cooked rice.