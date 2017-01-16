Witness in Corentyne carpenter’s murder being sued for $20M

One of the witnesses in the Fayez Narinedatt murder case is being sued by former Community Policing Group (CPG) liaison officer Radica Ramanandan for $20 million.

Nafeeza Ally, also known as Crystal Singh, is named as the defendant in the writ, which was prepared by Attorney-at-Law Mescaline Bacchus, and the plaintiff, Radica Devi Ramanandan.

The plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is for defamation of character (libel) falsely and maliciously published in a permanent form on Facebook, of and concerning the plaintiff by the defendant on November 16, 2016 resulting in loss and damage to the plaintiff.

Ally is expected to respond to the writ, which has been filed at the Berbice High Court.

Ally had previously accused Ramanandan of verbal threats, which Ramanandan had denied and which were reported in this publication. Ramanandan had told the media that she and murder accused Marcus Bisram were close friends.

Bisram is accused of masterminding the murder of Narinedatt, a carpenter.

On November 1, 2016, Narinedatt’s body was discovered lying on the road with marks of violence.

The body was discovered about 03:45h at a scene which appeared to be that of a hit-and-run accident. However, Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis has said that the matter was considered a homicide following an autopsy conducted by Forensic Pathologist, Dr Nehal Singh.

Dr Singh’s findings revealed that the father of two, who suffered a fractured skull and spine among other injuries, was not hit while in a standing position. Police had been looking for evidence to support the theory of a road accident.

According to reports, the now deceased man went to the back of the man’s home to urinate and Bisram followed and attempted to fondle him.

Narinedatt responded by slapping and choking Bisram, who allegedly ordered that he (Narinedatt) be killed by others who were present at the party. It is also alleged that he assured the men that they would not be caught.

Narinedatt, a father of two, was then severely beaten after which he was taken to Number 70 Village, Corentyne in an unconscious state, thrown on the roadway and ran over by a vehicle in an attempt to make his killing seem like an accident.

His lifeless body was found the following day and family members immediately cried foul.

Bisram and five others, including Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diadath Datt, Harripaul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob, have since been charged with Narinedatt’s murder.

Sections of the media had reported that Narinedatt’s family were offered large sums of money not to lead any evidence against the number one accused in court. The family reportedly rejected the offer.

Additionally, Bisram’s mother 44-year-old Shamell Inderally, and another Marian Lionel, were placed before the Court.

They were charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice after it was alleged that they offered Police Officer, Kamal Pitama $4million bribe to prevent the investigation into the murder and to act in favour of the four accused.