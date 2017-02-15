Wismar teen remanded for assault, robbery under arms

A 17-year-old was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a charge of assault and robbery under arms.

Teon February of Wismar, Linden, denied the charge which stated that on February 8, 2017, while being armed with a firearm, he robbed Lynette Richmond at Canvas City, Linden of a quantity of jewellery valued G$293,500.

The prosecution objected to bail based on the gravity of the offence and the fact that a weapon was used to commit the act.  The accused was remanded to prison and the case transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court for February 21.

