Windies U-19 wallop Kenya

(Sportsmax) Alick Athanaze slammed an unbeaten century as the Windies U-19s cruised to a commanding 222 run win over Kenya at Lincoln Green in New Zealand on Friday.

Heading into the Group A final encounter both teams had already found themselves eliminated from progression to the quarterfinals following losses to South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

After winning the toss and choosing to the bat the dethroned champions Windies seemed to have a lot to prove on the back of a disappointing campaign. Openers Keegan Simmons and Kimani Melius got off to a solid start, putting on 78 runs for the first wicket before Simmons was run out for 17.

Melius who made an enterprising 60 from 67 balls followed shortly after and when Bhaskar Yadram was next to depart without scoring just a few balls later, it seemed all the teams’ early work could be undone.

However, Athanaze powerful innings steadied the ship before Nyeem Young’s 57 from 55 at the bottom of the order helped post the formidable total. Aveet Desai was the best of the Kenyan bowler as he ended with figures of 3 for 54.

In reply Aman Gandhi (37) and Dennis Kavinya (18) briefly resisted at the top of the order posting 51 before the fall of the first wicket. Gandhi was caught by wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart off the bowling of Jarion Hoyte. Sukhdeep Singh was next to depart after being dismissed by Jeavor Royal who then accounted for the next two batsmen. Bhaskar Yadram then went to work on the rest of the batting line-up claiming an astounding 5 for 18. In fact, only Sachin Bhudia made it into double figures after making 19 from 30.