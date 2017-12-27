Windies skipper Holder laments another batting collapse

Windies skipper Jason Holder has again decried another implosion by the team’s batting order which ensured its winless run against New Zealand continued.

In the third ODI, which was heavily hampered by rain, the West Indies were set a revised target of 166 in 23 overs after restricting New Zealand to 131 for four in 23 overs.

In what has become a pattern all too familiar the New Zealand pair of Trent Boult and Matt Henry took five wickets for nine runs as the Windies innings imploded in the first four overs and gave the runs chase little chance of success.

Holder made 34 from 42 balls to help the Windies reach 99 for nine by the end of the innings but the first five batsmen were dismissed with just nine runs on the board.

“It’s unfortunate with the batting, we lost wickets up front again and were not able to build momentum,” Holder said.

His batting talisman Chris Gayle started the slide when he was out for four in the first over.

“It’s not an easy place to start with the ball swinging, but we’ve got to give ourselves a bit more of a chance to get started,” the West Indies captain added. (Sportsmax)