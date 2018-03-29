Windies legend Walsh to be included in ICC ball-tampering review committee

West Indies bowling legend Courtney Walsh is expected to be part of a committee of former players appointed by the ICC to review its code of conduct in light of the recent ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport.

Cricket Australia has banned captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner from international and domestic cricket for a year with opening batsman Cameron Bancroft exiled for nine months in light of the incident which took place during the third Test in South Africa.

Under current ICC regulations the maximum punishment handed out would have consisted of a full-match fine and a one-Test ban on Smith, a wide disparity when compared to the harsher penalty since levied by Cricket Australia.

Based on the reaction to the incident ICC chief executive David Richardson believes the executive body’s punishment would not have been enough and that it was time the current rules were examined.

“We’ve come to realise that the world — not only Australia — regards ball-tampering in a very serious light. It goes to the spirit of the game,” Richardson said.

“I must admit this has been an eye-opener for me personally. We need to look at the penalty imposed, specific to ball-tampering.

“Around the world, ball-tampering is considered cheating… I think we need to look at it again, and this is what has prompted this review.”

“The reaction all around the world shows us that if we neglect the way the game is played, cricket is itself in danger,” he said. (Excerpts from SportsMax)