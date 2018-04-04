Windies hover above 9th in Tests as Sri Lanka beckon

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — West Indies’ upcoming series against Sri Lanka will be critical for the home side as they seek to avoid slumping to ninth in the ICC Test rankings.

West Indies will be hoping to make gains in the series against Sri Lanka.

In the latest rankings released on Wednesday, the Caribbean side were eighth on 72 points but just one point ahead of Bangladesh in ninth.

The Windies take on Sri Lanka in a three-Test series in June, and will need a positive result if they are to increase their points tally and make gains on seventh placed Pakistan on 88 points.

West Indies have had a torrid time in the longest format over the last year, winning just three of 10 matches. They have lost 12 of their last 20 Tests and won four.

Only last December, the Windies suffered a 2-0 whitewash in New Zealand, with both Tests ending inside four days.

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka from June 6-27, starting at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain before heading to the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia for the second Test, and wrapping up with a historic day/night Test at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

The hosts will hope history works in their favour as the Sri Lankans have never won a series in the Caribbean in three previous attempts, and have won just one Test in six.

India, meanwhile, top the Test rankings with 121 points with South Africa remaining second but gaining two points from their Test series win over Australia to move to 117.

New Zealand have overtaken Australia to move into third on 102 points, following their series win over England.

ICC Test rankings

1 India 121

2 South Africa 117

3 New Zealand 102

4 Australia 102

5 England 97

6 Sri Lanka 95

7 Pakistan 88

8 Windies 72

9 Bangladesh 71

10 Zimbabwe 1