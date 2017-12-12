Windies fined again for slow over-rate

(CMC) — West Indies have been slapped with slow over-rate fine for the second straight Test.

The International Cricket Council said Tuesday the Caribbean side had been two overs short of their target during the second and final Test which they lost by 240 runs earlier in the day at Seddon Park.

As a result, Windies players were fined 20 per cent of their match fee – for each over the team was short – while stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite was fined double the amount.

If West Indies commit another over-rate offence within the next 12 months with Brathwaite at the helm, the opener will be hit with suspension.

Regular captain Jason Holder missed the second Test through a similar suspension after the Windies were fined for a slow over-rate during the opening Test in Wellington, which they lost by an innings and 67 runs.

The over-rate offence was Holder’s second for the year as captain, resulting in the one-match match suspension.