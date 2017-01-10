Wife of former Envoy to Canada, Harry Narine Nawbatt dies

Inews was informed that the wife of former Government Minister and Guyana High Commissioner to Canada, Harry Narine Nawbatt has passed away on a cruise ship.

It was revealed that Nawbatt and his wife Nonadei (Sita) Nawbatt were on a cruise together with their children, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, and her four grandchildren in the Caribbean when she died sometime around January 4, 2017.

Condolences were issued by the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) on their Facebook page to Nawbatt and his family, as Nawbatt is a long serving member/comrade of the Party.

Nonadei was married to Harry Narine for 46 years. She was the mother of Nirmala Seoparsan, Nadia and Nishal Nawbatt.

She taught for more than twenty years, first at Annandale and after graduating as a trained teacher at Lodge Community High School.

After obtaining her University degree she worked at the Inland Revenue Department, Guyana and then at the Guyana National Cooperative Bank / Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd. during which she again graduated from the University of Guyana with a Diploma in Banking.

In a public comment made on social media, Onadei’s husband stated that “she was the true light of our life. It is painful to write more but we really appreciate the messages and the thoughts.”

The body of the late Onadei Nawbatt will be cremated on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at the Edward F. Leiber Funeral Home in New York.