‘Wet Fete Jouvert Party’ for Feb 22

0
19

The place to be on the night before the big gyration on Mash Day is no other than Demerara Park for its annual J’Ouvert Party. This year, the party is titled ‘Wet Fete Jouvert Party’ and will be played in two zones. Those who wish to get ‘wet’ and those who chose to remain ‘dry’. In the wet zone, there will be water and foam while in the dry zone will see partyholics playing with powder and fog.

Deejay Marcus

The event is sponsored by Banks DIH under the GT Genuine Beer and will feature one of the most versatile deejays out of Trinidad and Tobago. This young man is no stranger to Guyana and definitely knows to hype a crowd. Deejay Marcus Williams is ready to make sure patrons have a blast.
In addition, Deejay Papa out of Evolution Sound System and Deejay Nico out of Gold Rock will be adding some vibes to a night that is expected to be epic. Apart from the fun and frolic, the first 500 persons at the event will received a bottle of GT Beer and one bottle Glow UV neon paint. There will also be lots of giveaways.
Admission to the event is absolutely free. Music will be provided by Power Tech while stage and lighting will be done by Cloud 9 Inc. (Guyana Times)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...