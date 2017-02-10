Home Entertainment ‘Wet Fete Jouvert Party’ for Feb 22
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Trump loses appeal court bid to reinstate travel ban
(BBC) A US federal appeals court has rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to reinstate his ban on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries. The 9th...
Indian water minister Uma Bharti says she had rapists tortured
(BBC) An Indian minister says she made rape suspects beg for their lives and ordered police to torture them. Uma Bharti, the water resources minister,...
Cameron poised for third term as WICB president
ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Controversial West Indies Cricket Board president, Dave Cameron is set to be returned unopposed when the embattled organisation stages...
Several deficiencies highlighted in commendable Food Safety Bill
Two major questions asked by the Opposition Parliamentarians, including Vickram Bharrat, during the debate on the Food Safety Bill 2016, included: What will be...
Sugar workers protest “closure” of Estates
…as Skeldon’s 1st crop for 2017 shelved Workers attached to the Rose Hall Sugar Estate on Wednesday staged a demonstration over plans by the Government...
‘Wet Fete Jouvert Party’ for Feb 22
The place to be on the night before the big gyration on Mash Day is no other than Demerara Park for its annual J’Ouvert...
LETTER: AFC has been caught with its political skirt down
Dear Editor, The AFC has been caught with its political skirt down and its slip is showing; and it is soiled. For two years they...
LETTER: Basil Williams is shameless, according to former President
Dear Editor, I have noticed the response of the Attorney General, Mr. Basil Williams in the Chronicle newspaper, to the piece I wrote in relation...
Motorists in default after 2016 licence fee increases to pay balance at next renewal
Local News INEWS -
(Below is the full text of a press statement issued this morning by the Guyana Revenue Authority on the above mentioned issue) Motorists who may...
Truck driver slapped with causing death charge
Essequibo motorcyclist accident Thirty-year-old Balwant Mohabeer, a truck driver of Lot 52 Zorg, Essequibo Coast was on Thursday slapped with a causing death by dangerous...