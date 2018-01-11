Western Union cashier robbed at Bagotstown Mall by armed bandits

Police say they are investigating a robbery under arms committed on a 22-year-old cashier at the C&F Mall located at the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara, by two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Police in their investigations revealed that about 10:25hrs this morning, the victim was in the cashier cage of the Western Union section of the supermarket which is located in the upper flat of the two-story building when she was approached by the suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at her and demanded cash.

The cashier reportedly handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the men exited the building.

As the bandits were escaping, the cashier raised an alarm and the owner of the business who was in a nearby office, and who is a licenced firearm holder, responded and gave chase after the bandits who entered a waiting motorcar which reportedly sped through Water Street, Bagotstown.

During the process, the licenced firearm holder discharged several rounds in the bandits’ direction. It is not known at this time if the bandits were injured.

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, investigators are currently processing a vehicle which fits the description of the one allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

He said the vehicle which carries a hire car registration number and has several suspected bullet holes at the rear, was found abandoned in the Agricola Backdam.

Ramlakhan noted that stringent efforts are being made to have the perpetrators arrested and brought to justice.