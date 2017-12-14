West Windies must learn from series loss — Brathwaite

(CMC) — Kraigg Brathwaite said it was important for West Indies players to go back to the drawing board and make the necessary adjustments to their game, as they looked to learn from the 2-0 drubbing in the recent series against New Zealand.

The Caribbean side were distinctly second best throughout, losing the first Test by an innings and 67 runs and the second by 240 runs — both inside four days.

“[The series] is history now. It’s just about working on different flaws you may have seen as a batsman and as a bowler and coming back strong,” said Brathwaite, who led the side in the second Test game while Jason Holder served a one-match suspension.

“At the end of the day, Test cricket is a mental game and it’s about working on your technique, but also getting the mental side to it correct. Once we do that, we’ll be good.

“Obviously we had a fantastic win in England so we know we can do it. It’s just about being strong and fighting hard.”

West Indies carried their batting struggles with them from the opening Test, managing to drum up totals of 221 and 230 in Hamilton, with just two batsmen getting half-centuries.

They had been rolled over for 134 before tea on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington, and gathered only 319 in their second turn at the crease.

“We didn’t bat well in this game as well. They were a similar kind of dismissals to the first game,” said the opener who struck 66 in the first innings.

He added: “We have some first-class cricket to play when we go back in January so it’s just about going there and working on our respective skills and coming back strong again.”

Throughout the series, the Windies struggled against the Black Caps seam attack led by left-armers Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, with Tim Southee in support.

And it was the aggressive Wagner’s seven-wicket first innings haul in Wellington and his three wickets on Tuesday’s fourth day of the second Test, which proved decisive.

“All three of them have different styles. Obviously Wagner is a bit more aggressive but as I said, it’s just about being more decisive,” said Brathwaite.

“Southee and Boult are very good new-ball bowlers so it’s key to have your plans worked out and be very decisive in your shot selection. That’s the main thing.”