West Ruimveldt motorcyclist killed in accident

Police are currently investigating a fatal accident which occurred at Barr and James street Albouystown, on Thursday, that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old who was riding a motorcycle owned by another.

According to the Police, the lad identified as Ronaldo Jaundoo, of 589 West Ruimveldt Georgetown, was riding motorcycle CH 9086-owed by Michael clarke of West Ruimveldt- when he got into an accident with motor pickup, GVV 8249, driven by a 47-year-old resident of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Details of the accident and Jaundoo’s death will be fleshed out in a subsequent report.