West Indies to host Pakistan …3 ODIs scheduled for Guyana

0
4

The West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Boards have agreed to play three Tests, three One-Day-Internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean from Monday, March 27 to Monday, May 15, according to a WICB press release.

The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Dominica.

The Twenty20 matches are scheduled for TT; the three ODIs in Guyana, then the teams will then travel to Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica for each of the Test matches.

Manager of Operations, WICB, Roland Holder thinks this series will offer the home team an additional opportunity in the busy cricket year “to improve its ranking. Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies.”

Schedule

  • Friday, March 31               1st T20                    Queen’s Park Oval
  • Sunday, April 2                  2nd T20                   Queen’s Park Oval
  • Friday, April 7                    1st ODI                    Guyana National Stadium
  • Sunday, April 9                  2nd ODI                   Guyana National Stadium
  • Tuesday, April 11              3rd ODI                   Guyana National Stadium
  • Saturday, April 15              3-Day Match           Trelawny Stadium
  • Friday, April 22                  1st Test                   Sabina Park
  • Sunday April 30                 2nd Test                  Kensington Oval
  • Wednesday, May 10          3rd Test                   Windsor Park

 Both teams met in a three-test series in Dubai last October, Pakistan won that series 2-1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...