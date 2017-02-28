West Indies squad for three ODIs vs England

The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel today announced the 13-man squad for the upcoming One-Day International Series against England.
West Indies Squad
Jason Holder (Captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Carlos Brathwaite
Kraigg Brathwaite
Jonathan Carter
Shannon Gabriel
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Evin Lewis
Jason Mohammed
Ashley Nurse
Kieran Powell
Rovman Powell
Team Management Unit
Stuart Law (Head Coach)
Joel Garner (Team Manager)
Roddy Estwick (Assistant Coach)
Toby Radford (Assistant Coach)
Ronald Rogers (Strength and Conditioning Coach)
C.J Clark (Physiotherapist)
Philip Spooner (Media Manager)
Dexter Augustus (Analyst)
Jeffrey Gaye (Massage Therapist)
Schedule of Matches
Friday, March 3: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium
Sunday, March 5: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium
Thursday, March 9: 3rd ODI – Kensington Oval