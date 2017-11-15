West Coast Berbice trio busted with cannabis in custody- Police

Three West Coast Berbice residents were on Tuesday afternoon taken into police custody after they were found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

According to information received by the police, an intelligence led operation resulted in ranks of the Force visiting a location at D’Edward, West Coast Berbice at around 15:40hrs on the day in question. A search was conducted and in excess of five and a half kilograms of cannabis was discovered.

The suspects -ages 20, 23 and 30, were all detained and are expected to be charged in relation to the offence, soon.