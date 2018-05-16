Well known doctor robbed by armed bandits following bank transaction

Well known leprologist Dr Holly Alexander, was on Monday robbed by armed bandits who reportedly trailed her from a Georgetown bank after she transacted business.

Dr Alexander, who is also the wife of Vincent Alexander, former Registrar of the University of Guyana and People’s National Congress member, was intercepted by the bandits on a motorcycle as she was driving home.

This publication was informed that Dr Alexander exited the bank at about 13:00hrs and went to make a purchase at a store on Brickdam, Georgetown.

As she was heading for her South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, home she stopped at the intersection at Norton and Bishop Streets, where two-armed men on a motorcycle rode up in front of her car preventing her from moving forward.

INews understands that the pillion rider then came off the bike and held the woman at gunpoint, taking away her handbag which reportedly contained $560,000 cash along with her Samsung Galaxy S6 and important documents, including her national Identification Card, driver’s licence, passport and two bank cards.

The men then made good their escape, riding along the southern side of Norton Street, Georgetown.

Police are currently investigating the robbery.