Welfare officer robbed of motorcycle by armed duo

A 27-year-old welfare officer was on Sunday evening robbed of his XR 150 motorcycle, CJ 3865, by two armed males, while he was socializing in the vicinity of a sports ground in Tucville, Georgetown with his friends.

INews was told that the incident occurred at around 19:35hrs.

Based on information received, the victim, Alvin Leitch, of South Ruimvedlt, Georgetown was sitting on his motorcycle in front of the ground, talking to his friends, when two unmasked males approached him.

The two men were said to be armed with handguns.

One of the suspects reportedly pointed his handgun at Leitch’s face and demanded that he turn over his motorcycle keys. However, the young man reportedly refused.

This allegedly angered the bandit who then discharged two rounds in the air.

The 27-year-old responded promptly in handing over his motorcycle keys.

This online publication was told that the suspects immediately hopped on to the motorcycle and made good their escape heading east along Lamaha Avenue, Georgetown.

An investigation has been launched. (Ramona Luthi)