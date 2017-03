Police ranks on the East Coast of Demerara, acting on information received went to the home of a 25-year-old Welder at ‘A’ Field Sophia, E.C.D about 06:30 hrs Wednesday morning and carried out a search, during which they found an unlicensed model 92 automatic 8mm pistol hidden in a pit latrine, in the yard.

The suspect who has since admitted ownership, will appear in court soon.