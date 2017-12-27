“Wedding House” shooting in Corentyne leaves 3 injured

…Police hunting two suspects who fled the scene

Two male suspects, one of whom allegedly drew a handgun during an argument at a “Wedding House” at 89 Hampshire Village, Corentyne and shot three persons- whose conditions are currently listed as serious but stable at a Public Hospital- are currently being hunted by the Police.

The incident reportedly occurred about 00:30hrs on Saturday morning and the victims have been identified as; Samuel Samaroo,28, a salesman of 63 Hampshire Village, who received a single gunshot wound to his right arm; Terry Ramsammy ,21, a labourer of Hampshire Village who received three gunshot wounds to his abdomen and Nicholas Beharry ,24, unemployed, of Hampshire Squatting Area who received two gunshot wounds to his back.

The suspects known as ‘Bara’ and ‘Rambo’, fled the scene in a vehicle, minutes after the shooting.