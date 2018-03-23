Wedding Expo 2018 opens

Local organisers have promised glitz and glamour as well as a celebration of Guyanese artistry this entire weekend as the 10th edition of Wedding Expo kicked off this afternoon with patrons being allowed free entry into the event.

The Expo, which is being held at the Duke Lodge, Kingston, featured a formal opening ceremony with remarks by key personalities.

In commemoration of the anniversary celebrations, there will be a display of Guyanese culture which includes a parade of various wedding fashions from Guyana’s ethnic groups. The musical aspect will comprise tassa drumming and steel pan renditions.

The official Expo, slated for March 23-25, will showcase products and services for weddings by Guyanese businesspersons such as dressmakers, jewellers, cake decorators, and tailors. Other service providers such as musicians, photographers, make-up artists, and limousine services will also be present to give an insight to the services being offered by their respective businesses.

The coordinators are expecting to see approximately 40 exhibitors in addition to a wedding ceremony and reception of the winning couple in this year’s “Race to the Altar” competition, which will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Roraima Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Captain Gerry Gouveia shared his thoughts on the anniversary celebration and their journey throughout the years.

“It is with a proud feeling of achievement that we at the Roraima Group of Companies welcome our exhibitors, sponsors, and the general public to this milestone 10th anniversary Wedding Expo. I am particularly elated by the success stories that have emerged over the past 10 years for small artisans and entrepreneurs as a result of their participation in Wedding Expo,” he stated.

He also highlighted the fact that new Guyanese artisans were given a chance to promote their businesses, adding: “There are new young artisans now springing up all over Guyana who deserve the opportunities which were afforded those who came before them. We must not fail these emerging entrepreneurs.”

The expo is open to the general public from 17:00h on Friday, March 23 and from 14:00h to 23:00h on Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25. Members of the public are urged to visit the Expo and partake in the activities being offered to support local businesses.

Photo caption: Flashback: Models showcasing various wedding fashions from Guyana’s ethnic groups pose with officials at Wedding Expo 2017