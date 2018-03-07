Website designated for administration and monitoring of Gov’t scholarships launched

A website designated for the administration and monitoring of all Government scholarships was on Wednesday morning launched by the Department of Public Service at the National Centre for Education Resource Development’s (NCERD) smart classroom.

The website, which is expected to be online from Friday, seeks to make the process of acquiring Government Scholarships much easier and in tune with 21st century technology.

According to Permanent Secretary of the Department of Public Service, Reginald Brotherson, the Government has awarded some 1300 scholarships over the period of three years for students to be able to pursue their studies both internationally and locally.

Meanwhile, Ministerial Adviser, Vincent Alexander-who delivered the feature address on behalf of Public Service Minister, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine, said that the launching of the website is part of fulfilling the government’s mandate of providing the ‘good life’.

The website will make available scholarship opportunities rendered by the government and other donor organisations, and prospective awardees will be able to register and apply online.