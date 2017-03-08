RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
‘We will not be intimidated!’ – Jagdeo declares after arrest
BY DEVINA SAMAROO Tension, suspense and apprehension swept across the nation as the masses followed with close interest the egregious arrest of former top Government...
15-year-old charged for killing Top Cop’s brother
A 15-year-old Sophia, Greater Georgetown teen, who allegedly killed Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud’s brother was slapped with a murder charge on Tuesday. The teen appeared...
84-year-old woman burnt to death in Region 1 fire
An 84-year-old woman was burnt to death on Monday in a midnight fire which destroyed her home in the community of Morawhanna, Mabaruma, Region...
Bandit killed during attempted robbery
A botched robbery executed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning has resulted in the shooting death of one of three male bandits. According...
‘DIRTY POLITICS’: Ramjattan made arrest announcement one week ago
…Top Cop only aware of SOCU’s operations after arrests …business community condemns move Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine was not immediately aware of the Tuesday afternoon...
Canadian caught attempting to smuggle birds out of Guyana
tells court, 'I love birds; I do not have any kids so that is my hobby' A Canadian was yesterday arraigned at the Georgetown...
Construction of model houses for housing expo underway
Construction of the low, middle and moderate income model houses for display and sale at the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA’s) “Housing Solution...
GPF has improved security around Stabroek Market
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) over the years has managed to reduce the level of criminal activity around the Stabroek Market Square. Acting Police Commissioner...
‘We are not afraid, will continue to expose Govt’s wrongdoings’ says Jagdeo
...in response to several arrests today of former govt officials Leader of the Opposition and former President, Dr Bharrat Jadgeo was released after his arrest...
Bartica to get radio station by May
The town of Bartica is scheduled to have its own radio station by May 2017, Region Seven’s, Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford was quoted by...