‘We will not be intimidated’ …GWI boss says in wake of torching incident

The Management of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), today, stated clearly that the company will not be intimidated by the violent actions of some members of the public and will continue to take the necessary actions to ensure that customers who are being provided with a service, comply with the conditions of same.

Senior officials of the company, today, hosted a press conference to address the incident in which one of the company’s vehicles was torched at Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), during a routine disconnection exercise on Wednesday.

According to information reaching INews, a resident of Buxton reportedly poured gasoline on one of the vehicles that was contracted to transport the team to conduct a disconnection exercise in the area of Company Road, Friendship. As such, the employees were forced to escape quickly and save themselves after the attacker used his lighter to ignite the vehicle.

Noting that the vehicle was damaged beyond repair, GWI’s Managing Director, Richard Van West Charles vowed that the disconnection crew will continue to do their job and proceed with disconnecting the service of customers who are found to be in arrears for a long time.

This is not the first time that the employees were subjected to violent behaviour by citizens. However, Mr. Van West Charles noted that these incidents are more frequent on the ECD.

While investigations are ongoing, there are plans to have police support in areas which are notable for high risk of violence.