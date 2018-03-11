We will block any attempts to rig 2020 elections – Jagdeo 

Although there is rising concern over the possibility of the next elections being rigged in favour of the ruling A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change coalition, the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has made a commitment to work towards blocking any such move.

Addressing hundreds of people who gathered at Babu John, Berbice, to celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of the late Dr. Cheddi Jagan, General Secretary of the PPP Bharrat Jagdeo said that Guyanese have every reason to fear this could happen as it has manifested itself in the past.

“We are not laying down and taking it for granted that they won’t rig…We will block those,” he said to the large gathering.

But a fired up Jagdeo told the cheering crowd that the PPP will no doubt win the next elections especially since the voters gained by the coalition Government in 2015 have now returned to his party. He said the odds of the coalition government returning to office after 2020 is slim for other reasons as well.

Nevertheless, the former President said the PPP is paying keen attention to several questionable actions being taken by Government especially as it relates to the unilateral appointment of a GECOM chairman and the digitization process being used at the General Register office.

Jagdeo also feels that having a biometric system during the next elections could help to reduce or limit any chances of duplicate ballots being produced. He also urged persons to get registered and look out for any suspicious move that would interfere with the process for the 2020 elections.