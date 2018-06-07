‘We have to believe we can do it’, says newly appointed Golden Jags head coach

As part of its mandate to professionalise and improve skill in Guyana’s Senior football team, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde earlier today (Thursday), formally introduced the newly appointed head coach, Michael Johnson, to local stakeholders.

Out of a pool of 200 applicants, there were 6 candidates shortlisted, inclusive of local coaches. Equipped with high level recommendations, it was Michael Johnson who was successful in securing the top spot.

Technical Director of the GFF, Ian Greenwood expressed optimism and excitement about what Johnson will bring to the national team.

In terms of work to be done, Johnson believes that the Golden Jags have immense potential and the task upon him is to develop that talent.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to get going,” he said. “I’m excited because the vision, the direction of what the President (Wayne Forde) and the TD (Ian Greenwood) spoke about, the Executive Committee spoke about is really a project that we’re looking to take places.”

“We’re going to go places; we have to believe we can do it,” he said.

Johnson, who possess a UEFA Pro License and the League Managers Association Diploma can be considered the most qualified coach that has ever been appointed to the Golden Jaguars team. Johnson’s contract is currently set at a three year span.