WCD motorcyclist in a serious condition after crashing into stationary vehicle

A 30-year-old motorcyclist who on Sunday night allegedly rode into the rear of a stationary vehicle on the Waller’s De Light public road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), is in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to the police, the man identified as Cappel Deo was transferred from the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state and remains in the said condition at this time.

Based on reports received, Deo of Crane Housing Scheme, WCD, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road on his motorcycle CD 4517 about 19:00hrs when he allegedly lost control and collided with motorcar PDD 4714 which was parked on the southern corner of the road.

The victim, after the impact, fell onto the surface and sustained injuries. He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle is in custody and assisting with the investigation.