WBD businessman, wife stabbed multiple times in robbery, 1 in custody

An elderly Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) couple are now in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital after they fell victims to a robbery attack which reportedly resulted in them being stabbed several times about their bodies on Monday evening at their home.

Injured are Goeberdhan Mohabir and his wife, Sangeeta Mohabir, both of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

They are said to be in their mid-50s.

Speaking to relatives on Tuesday, INews was told that the incident occurred at around 21:30hrs, while Goeberdhan was in the process of closing his variety store – which is located in the bottom flat of his home.

This online publication understands that as the elderly man had just closed his gate and was about to enter the shop- which leads into his house- to close up for the day, he was ambushed by four masked men who jumped his low mesh fence.

The bandits- who were allegedly armed with knives and cutlasses- entered the house and attacked Sangeeta while the other two remained with the businessman.

The perpetrators reportedly assaulted the elderly man, while their accomplices proceeded to ransack the variety store, stealing an unknown quantity of cash in the process.

Just before leaving the scene, the bandits allegedly stabbed the couple several times about their bodies.

The four suspects then fled the scene, west of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara.

‘Mahendra’- only name given- who identified himself as the nephew who resided a short distance away, told INews that he heard screams coming from his uncle’s home and upon checking, he observed the man on the ground in front of his shop, bleeding profusely.

Sangeeta’s brother-in-law, who gave his name as “Sunil”, explained that a man who would frequently shop at the business responded to the screams, as he was nearby, and rushed the couple to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

They were subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

At the scene today, this publication observed spots of blood inside the shop and in front of the yard.

Police in a subsequent release said that swift action on their part resulted in the apprehension of a male who fits the description of one of the suspects.

“The suspect who resides on the West Bank of Demerara was held with a knife in close proximity of the robbery scene” said the police.



An investigation has been launched.