Warner decides not to appeal against Cricket Australia ban

SportsMax – Axed Australia vice-captain David Warner has opted not to appeal against the 12-month suspension handed down by Cricket Australia (CA) for his role in the ball-tampering plot scandal during the third Test with South Africa.

The 31-year-old was deemed to have instigated the plan to alter the condition of the ball in Cape Town, where Cameron Bancroft used sandpaper to rough it up on day three against the Proteas.

Former captain Steve Smith was also banned for 12 months having had knowledge of the plot, while Bancroft received a ninth-month suspension.

Head coach Darren Lehmann stepped down following the fourth Test, which South Africa won by 492 runs to seal a 3-1 series triumph, despite being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Smith and Bancroft decided not to appeal against their suspensions and Warner followed suit on Thursday, tweeting that he accepts CA’s punishment.

“I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me,” wrote Warner.

“I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, team-mate and role model.”

Warner, who will never be considered for leadership duties within the Australia team again, endured a frustrating tour of South Africa.

He was hit with a Level 2 breach of ICC regulations following a heated confrontation with South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the opening Test of the four-match series.

Warner, who was fined 75 per cent of his match fee and given three demerit points, later revealed a “vile and disgusting” comment was made about his wife, leading to him reacting as the players made their way up the stairs for tea on the fourth day last month.