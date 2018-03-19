Wanted bulletin issued for D’Urban Street man

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for 34-year-old Floyd Andrew Primo in connection with obtaining money by false pretense from Leslie Glen which reportedly occurred sometime between November 1 to 30, 2017.

Primo’s Last Known Address is lot 80 D’Urban Street, Lodge Georgetown.

According to the police, persons with information that may lead to the arrest of Floyd Andrew Primo are asked to contact them on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information, they say, will be treated with the strictest confidence.