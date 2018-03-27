Wanted bulletin issued for 5th suspect in 2016 murder of elderly couple

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for, Gavin Shepherd known as Pepsi, the fifth suspect connected with the 2016 gruesome burning to death of Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo rice farming couple Mohammed and Bibi Jamila Munir.

Shepherd’s last known address is listed as Krishna Street, Tuschen, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

The four other suspects identified as Sanjay George, called “Coolie Boy”; Jason Howard, called “Smelly”; Joel Blair called “Joey” and Shabadeen Mohammed called “Milo” are currently before the courts for the murders.

In December of 2016, the men were arrested and were said to have confessed to Police, giving a detailed account of the crime which they reportedly committed.

According to the suspects, the attempted robbery was hatched after information that the couple had a large sum of money in their home. On the night of the incident, the elderly couple, who were reportedly asleep, were awakened by noises and later ordered out of their bedroom by the men.

However, as the couple failed to comply, one of the suspects confessed to setting a sofa in the home alight, after which he tossed a fuel cylinder into the fire which caused a huge explosion.

They then escaped. Attempts by neighbours to rescue the couple, who were heard and seen screaming for help from a grilled window of their home, proved futile. Their charred remains were discovered together after the blaze was doused.

Persons with information that can lead to the arrest of Gavin Shepherd, aka Pepsi, are asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-0593, 225-6411, 229-2750, 229-2019, 268-2222, 268-2328, 268-2329, 911 or the nearest police station.