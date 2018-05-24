Venezuela’s Maduro sworn in for second 6-year term

CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a second term as president of the crisis-wracked Latin American country.

Maduro swore “to respect and enforce the Constitution and lead all revolutionary changes” in a ceremony at the Constituent Assembly, which he set up himself last year and stacked with his supporters.

The 55-year-old former bus driver was re-elected Sunday in a vote boycotted by the main opposition and widely condemned by the international community, including the United States, which denounced it as a “sham.”