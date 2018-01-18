Venezuelan woman charged for illegal entry

A Venezuelan woman was earlier today (Thursday) fined $30,000 or four weeks imprisonment by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennon for illegal entry and failing to produce her travel documents to police officers on January 16th 2018.

On the day in question Barbara Anyndharain was traveling in a mini bus to Mabaruma when the bus was stopped by police on the Mabaruma Public Road for a routine search.

It was then that Anyndharain was asked to produce her travel documents which she failed to provide to the police.

The woman, who pleaded guilty to the charge, entered Guyana through Brazil on December 28 2017.

Anyndharain, in her defense told the Chief Magistrate that she was brought into the country by a male friend and did not realized same until she was stopped by the lawmen.